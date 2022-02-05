AFSPA repeal, focus on hills and diversity policy among Congress' manifesto promises in Manipur

The Opposition Congress in Manipur has promised to urge the Centre to repeal the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958, formulate a cultural diversity policy and maximum focus on the development of the hills in its manifesto for the Assembly elections on February 27 and March 3.

"Congress will urge the Centre to repeal the AFSPA. Congress is fully and firmly committed to protecting and preserving social peace and harmony in Manipur, which has been gravely damaged in the past few years. It is also firmly committed to developing the entire state, responding sensitively to the sentiments of all sections of Manipur's diverse society and fulfilling their aspirations," promised the manifesto, released in Imphal on Friday.

The Congress, which has already released names of 54 candidates, out of the 60 Assembly seats, said it would give maximum attention to the hills region, which constitutes nearly 90 per cent of the geographical areas. "We will maintain sustainable economic growth and have identified the areas for the same. Equal attention will be given to maintaining the state's historical international border and inter-state boundaries. Congress will protect the dense forests, national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and the biodiversity hotspots," said the manifesto.

Congress has also stitched an alliance with five "like-minded" parties including the left.

"Congress will build a strong service economy to create jobs and employment. We will create 50,000 new jobs every year for the youths. Steps will be taken to attract half a million tourists every year to the state," it said.

The manifesto also promised to make Manipur self-sufficient in rice production and free the state from power shortages and power cuts.

Repealing the AFSPA is also the most prominent promise of the National People's Party, Naga People's Front and Janta Dal (United), three NDA allies, which are contesting against the BJP in Manipur. NPP and NPF are partners of the BJP-led government in Manipur since 2017.

In 2017, Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats but BJP managed to wrest power from Congress and formed its first government in the state with the support of NPP, NPF, one Independent and a few MLAs, which switched to BJP. Congress is eyeing to bounce back to power this time while BJP has set its target to retain power with absolute majority.

