Congress' manifesto promises AFSPA repeal in Manipur

AFSPA repeal, focus on hills and diversity policy among Congress' manifesto promises in Manipur

Congress has also stitched an alliance with five 'like-minded' parties including the left

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Feb 05 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 22:17 ist
Congress flag. Credit: Getty Images

The Opposition Congress in Manipur has promised to urge the Centre to repeal the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958, formulate a cultural diversity policy and maximum focus on the development of the hills in its manifesto for the Assembly elections on February 27 and March 3. 

"Congress will urge the Centre to repeal the AFSPA. Congress is fully and firmly committed to protecting and preserving social peace and harmony in Manipur, which has been gravely damaged in the past few years. It is also firmly committed to developing the entire state, responding sensitively to the sentiments of all sections of Manipur's diverse society and fulfilling their aspirations," promised the manifesto, released in Imphal on Friday.

Also Read | NPP, Shiv Sena, NCP announce candidates for Manipur polls

The Congress, which has already released names of 54 candidates, out of the 60 Assembly seats, said it would give maximum attention to the hills region, which constitutes nearly 90 per cent of the geographical areas. "We will maintain sustainable economic growth and have identified the areas for the same. Equal attention will be given to maintaining the state's historical international border and inter-state boundaries. Congress will protect the dense forests, national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and the biodiversity hotspots," said the manifesto. 

Congress has also stitched an alliance with five "like-minded" parties including the left. 

"Congress will build a strong service economy to create jobs and employment. We will create 50,000 new jobs every year for the youths. Steps will be taken to attract half a million tourists every year to the state," it said.

Also Read | Amit Shah forced Manipur delegation to take shoes off before meeting him, says Rahul Gandhi

The manifesto also promised to make Manipur self-sufficient in rice production and free the state from power shortages and power cuts.

Repealing the AFSPA is also the most prominent promise of the National People's Party, Naga People's Front and Janta Dal (United), three NDA allies, which are contesting against the BJP in Manipur. NPP and NPF are partners of the BJP-led government in Manipur since 2017.

In 2017, Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats but BJP managed to wrest power from Congress and formed its first government in the state with the support of NPP, NPF, one Independent and a few MLAs, which switched to BJP. Congress is eyeing to bounce back to power this time while BJP has set its target to retain power with absolute majority.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Manipur
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Indian Politics
AFSPA

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das

Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das

UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami

UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami

Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series

Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Nostalgia set in stone

Nostalgia set in stone

 