After bomb blast, Meghalaya insurgent group, HNLC offers for unconditional talks

Days after carrying out a bomb blast in Shillong, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), a banned militant group in Meghalaya on Tuesday said it is ready for peace talks and without any pre-condition.

"After receiving a lot of requests in the last few days from elders and some social organisations, we have decided to give peace a chance once again.....As of now we are ready to talk within the ambit of the Indian Constitution and we are ready to have talks without any pre-conditions,” Saiñkupar Nongtraw, general secretary of HNLC, said in a statement emailed to DH on Tuesday.

The banned outfit has been fighting for a sovereign homeland for the tribal Khasi population of Meghalaya. It was declared a banned organisation by the Centre after it carried out several bomb blasts and extortion.

The outfit had earlier expressed its desire to join peace talks but put forth some demands which were rejected by the government. It also demanded a seperate flag and Constitution for Meghalaya.

The outfit on January 30 claimed responsibility for the bomb blast in Police Bazar, a trade hub in Meghalaya capital Shillong. Following the blast, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma appealed to the outfit to join the peace talks.

"As assured by some elders, the peace talks shall provide an excellent opportunity for the government to strengthen peace in the region,” the HNLC leader said.

Nongtraw requested the Centre to respond to the outfit's offer for peace talks and appoint an interlocutor to show its seriousness.

