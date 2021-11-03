After Centre, Assam, Tripura cut VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 7

The BJP government in Assam led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 with immediate effect.

Heartening to learn Central Govt decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. In consonance with the decision of Honble PM @narendramodi ,I am pleased to announce that Assam Govt will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7/- with immediate effect @nsitharaman — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 3, 2021

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb also announced a reduction in prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 7 effective from Thursday.

Following Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji led central govt's decision on reduction of excise duty on petrol & diesel. #Tripura govt has also decided to reduce petrol & diesel cost by ₹ 7 from tomorrow. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) November 3, 2021

This comes after the Centre cut excise on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, urging state governments to also reduce VAT to boost economy amid festivities.

The finance ministry said the Rs 10 cut on diesel will come as a boost to farmers ahead of rabi crop sowing. The lowering of prices of transport fuel is also expected to keep the general price rise in essential commodities under check.

It must be noted that the reduction in petrol and diesel prices comes ahead of elections in seven states, including the crucial Uttar Pradesh polls early next year.

