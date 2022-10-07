After light-and-sound show, iconic Howrah bridge could get dynamic screen

There is an innovative beautification project being considered for Rabindra Setu (popularly known as Howrah Bridge), which started a light-and-sound show to illuminate the iconic bridge to mark the Nobel laureate’s birth anniversary in October 2019. The Kolkata Port Trust—now called Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust (SPMPT)—has envisioned to put up a giant mesh screen on the bridge, sort of like a billboard but without the bulky, ugly flex boards, which could be used to advertise social messages and other visuals and can be seen by people from afar.

The SPMPT, in collaboration with a private entity, is in the process of galvanizing central funds for the project.

“In our first phase, we spent Rs 17 crore. Right now, we have dynamic lighting which is computer-controlled. On different occasions, different types of lighting are possible,” said Vinit Kumar, chairman of SPMP.

According to Kumar, the lighting would be increased in the second phase. “There will be big lights on top of the bridge, and there will be a giant net-like screen at the centre. A permanent screen will not look good, so this net screen. When activated, it could display social messages, or small clips,” he said.

The project also plans to include developing an app which can be used to listen to audio that accompanies the messages on the screen.

Kumar said the second phase of the project could cost about Rs 35 crore. SPMPT reportedly pitched the project to the Union Ministry of Culture for funding. It would be “taken forward” once the ministry approves the funding, he stated.

Meanwhile, the SPMPT was also working on making night navigation possible across the river. Vessels can sail in at night up till Sagar or Haldia—which are away from the city—but have to wait overnight to sail into the city’s port.

With night navigation in place, vessels will be able to save considerable time. The first phase of night navigation could be rolled out in the next three months, Kumar claimed. According to him, steps including procurement of a software that could be customised for guiding vessels at night were under consideration.

The port, with its dual dock systems at Kolkata and Haldia, handles over 3,000 vessels and has a capacity of over 87 million tonnes. The cargo handling share for the port is 8-9 per cent of the total of all major Indian ports; in 2021-22 ranked sixth in terms of handling cargo.