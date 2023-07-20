After Mizoram CM, main opposition ZPM opposes UCC

The Zoram People's Movement, the main opposition party in Mizoram, has written to the Law Commission of India, opposing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, and said the Mizo Christians will be "worst affected" if it is implemented, a party leader said.

Party's working president K Sapdanga said they would strongly oppose any bid to implement the UCC in the country.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Zoramthanga wrote to the law commission, mentioning that the UCC is against the interest of the ethnic minorities in general and the Mizos in particular.

"The Mizo Christians will be worst affected if the UCC is implemented as Mizoram has sent the largest number of missionaries among the northeastern states."

"Although efforts are being made to exempt the northeast from the purview of the UCC, we want that it is not implemented in the entire country," Sapdanga told reporters on Wednesday.

Zoramthanga, also the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president, had said that his party believes that UCC is in conflict with the religious and social practices of the Mizos and their customary laws that are protected by the Article 371(G) of the Constitution.

Uniform Civil Code is a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs.

The law commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

The Congress and Mizoram Church Leaders' Committee have already written to the law commission, opposing any move to implement the UCC.

BJP's Mizoram unit had earlier said, in a statement, that it also opposed the implementation of UCC in the country.

Notably, the assembly elections in Mizoram are due later this year.