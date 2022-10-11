After Partha Chatterjee, another Trinamool MLA arrested in Bengal’s recruitment scam

West Bengal’s ruling party All India Trinamool Congress faced one more setback on Tuesday when one of its MLAs was arrested in the teachers’ recruitment scam being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Manik Bhattacharya, an MLA from Palashipara constituency in Nadia district and a former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, by the ED, after he reportedly didn’t cooperate with the agency.

Produced at court later in the day, Bhattacharya was remanded to 14-day ED custody, till October 25.

While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also investigating the irregularities in the recruitment procedure, Bhattacharya had been granted “protection” by the Supreme Court from being arrested by the CBI.

The ED, meanwhile, is looking into the alleged trail of money in the scam.

Bhattacharya, while being taken to Bankshall Court in Kolkata for production, was booed at with slippers by protesters, who called him ‘chor’ (thief), outside the court.

Earlier in July, Partha Chatterjee, a now-suspended party leader and former minister in the West Bengal government, was arrested in the case. Stacks of cash were recovered from the residences and other properties belonging to a close aide, Arpita Mukherjee.

Four senior officials have also been arrested in connection with the case during the course of investigation.

The recruitment scam is about appointment of teachers in exchange for money, ignoring the deserving, meritorious candidates.