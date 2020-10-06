After pineapple and lemon juice, Tripura CM's bamboo rice mantra to boost immunity during Covid-19

After cookies from bamboo shoots and free distribution of pineapple juice, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has launched rice prepared from bamboo seeds, which according to him helps in boosting immunity and thereby fight Covid-19.

Seeds of about 30 to 40-year-old bamboo are collected and dehusked like paddy to prepare bamboo rice.

"Bamboo rice is richer in protein than the paddy rice. It helps to check blood sugar, cholesterol level and reduces fat. Its medicinal values helps in boosting one's immunity and I hope this will help us fight Covid-19. Bamboo rice also helps to cure joint pain," Deb said while launching the bamboo rice for consumers at Agartala on Monday night.

Tripura has large areas under bamboo plantation and the state is now trying to prepare various food items from bamboo. The Bamboo and Cane Development Institute, a government agency under the state government last month launched biscuits having bamboo shoots as one of the ingredients. The bamboo biscuits are rich in protein, carbohydrates and fibre.

Although production of bamboo rice is less, Deb wants youths of the state to take the bamboo rice to the markets outside to reap better price. "The bamboo rice at present is sold at Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 per kg in the local markets. But this can fetch Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per kg due to its rich medicinal values. The state government is trying to promote this product so that our youths can reap more benefits and consumers can also get its medicinal benefits during this time of coronavirus pandemic," he said.

In July this year, Deb launched a scheme under which pineapple and lemon juice was distributed free of cost to people in Agartala in order to boost immunity and fight Covid-19.