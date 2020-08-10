After policemen, healthcare workers donate plasma in Assam

After the policemen, at least 20 'Covid warriors,' who won their battles against Covid-19 in Assam donated their plasma on Monday for treatment of other positive persons, whose condition turned serious.

A total of 144 'Covid warriors' including doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, cleaners, ambulance drivers, health department officials and some others came forward to donate their plasma and 20 of them were found eligible after screening.

"Most of them risked their lives, won the PPE kits and worked tirelessly inside ICUs, laboratories or ambulances to save lives of those infected by Coronavirus. And in the process, they also got infected with the virus and their condition also became serious. They, however, did not stop after recovery and came forward to donate their plasma after an appeal by the health department. This sacrifices will remain as examples of humanity during a crisis like the Coronavirus pandemic," health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after the plasma donation camp at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Monday.

Plasma therapy involves transfusion of plasma from a convalescent patient to a critical patient. The plasma of a convalescent patient contains anti-bodies which helps a critical patient to recover.

This comes when Assam is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 positive cases and deaths. A total number of positive cases reached 58,837 on Sunday and 145 people have died so far.

"Donating the plasma is a good feeling as this can save the life of another person," said Fahima Nazim, a post-graduate medical student, who donated her plasma on Monday. Nazim, who is engaged in Covid-19 duty at GMCH had tested positive on July 11 and was released July 19 after recovery.

The state health department last month launched a campaign to encourage eligible donors to donate plasma to save the lives of those seriously infected with the virus. Several policemen also donated their plasma last month.

Health department officials said 408 persons registered for plasma donation so far and 155 have already donated the same so far.