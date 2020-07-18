After Pune, Odisha man gets gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh

Following in the footsteps of Pune’s gold mask man Shankar Kurade, a Cuttack resident also bought himself a custom-made gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh.

Unlike Kurhade’s mask though, 55-year-old Alok Mohanty’s gold mask is fully functional. The base mask is N95 with gold threads woven on top and weighs around 100 grams.

“After I saw a man in Mumbai making gold masks, I decided to get one for myself too. I contacted a jeweller of Zaveri Bazar, Mumbai with the proposal to prepare a mask of gold and the latter agreed," he told ANI.

Odisha: A businessman in Cuttack says he got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 3.5 lakh. He says, "People call me gold man because of my love for gold and I am wearing gold from past 40 years. After I saw a man in Mumbai making gold masks, I decided to get one for myself too." pic.twitter.com/dBmT3hdMtO — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

The mask took 22 days to make after Mohanty placed the order. The elastic band makes it comfortable and provides a secure fit, he told PTI on Friday

Mohanty told ANI that he iss known as 'gold man' because of his love for the precious metal and has been wearing gold jewellery for the past 40 years.

He has also been distributing food and other essential items to the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic and has a penchant for feeding stray animals, PTI reported.