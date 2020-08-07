Age, comorbidities don’t deter former West Bengal councilor from helping Covid-19 patients

He is well over 60 years in age and suffers from severe comorbidities such as blood sugar and high blood pressure. But this former CPI(M) councillor Sudip Roy from North 24 Paraganas district in West Bengal is running around to help Covid-19 patients despite the risk to his own life.

It all started about two months back when a Covid-19 patient died inside the ambulance while being taken to hospital in Panihati. When no one was willing to perform his last rites it was Roy who stepped forward for the task. Since then he has made it his mission to stand by Covid-19 patients in the area. He also informed the local municipality and police station of his desire to cooperate with them. The local municipalities also provide him with PPEs.

“When someone dies of Covid-19 neither the neighbors nor his family members come forward for performing the last rites fearing infection. Someone has to do it,” said Roy. However, he and his team of four volunteers maintain all health protocols and are clad in PPEs when helping or performing last rites of Covid-19 patients.

Roy has seen several ups and downs in his attempt to stand by those suffering from the virus. One such incident took place on July 28 when he got a call from police requesting him to hospitalise an elderly woman with symptoms of Covid-19.

When he reached the spot he found out that the woman has already died but neither her son nor her domestic help was aware of it. Roy performed her last rites and got her son and domestic help admitted to a Covid-19 hospital as they also tested positive for the infection.

Another incident on August 1, however, ended on a more positive note. Roy was informed that a middle-aged woman was suffering from acute breathing problem but no ambulance was available to take her to hospital. Clad in PPEs Roy and one of his team members rushed to the spot and took the woman who was also provided with PPE, on a motorcycle to a Covid-19 hospital.

“Being afraid of the virus will not make humanity emerge victoriously,” said Roy.