Agnipath violence: Railway property worth nearly Rs 700 crore damaged in Bihar, 718 arrests so far

India has been burning over the last four days with military aspirants taking to streets in protest against the new military recruitment scheme 'Agnipath'. Bihar has been one of the worst hit as protesters have burnt coaches of 60 trains, along with 11 engines in the state.

According to reports, in these many days the protesters have set afire property worth approximately Rs 700 crore. An IndiaToday report also states that stalls at the railway stations have been burnt and other property belonging to the railways have been vandalised.

Over 15 districts in Bihar have reported spurt of violence.

The report, quoting railway officials, said it costs Rs 80 lakh to build one general coach, while a sleeper coach and an AC coach cost Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 3.5 crore per unit, respectively. To build one rail engine the government has to spend upwards of Rs 20 crore. The 12-coach passenger train costs over Rs 40 crore and the 24-coach train costs upwards of Rs 70 crore.

Virendra Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, East-Central Railway, addressed media and said that estimates of the damage to property are still being made, but approximately upwards of Rs 700 crore property has been damaged. He also said that five trains, 60 coaches and 11 engines have been burnt, Railway is preparing a full report for the damage caused to property.

According to the Railway, apart from this over 60 crore passengers have cancelled their tickets. The disruption on tracks and cancelling of trains has resulted in a big financial blow to the Railway, although the department is not yet in a position to issue the official estimate.

Bihar has still been a hotbed as reports of violence are still coming in as protesters are damaging trains and ambulances.

On Saturday alone, around 25 FIRs were registered in connection with the violence and vandalism caused, and 250 protesters were arrested in Bihar. In three days, 138 FIRs have been registered and 718 have been arrested. The police are accessing CCTV footage to nab the notorious elements.