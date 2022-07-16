Ahead of prez polls, BJP puts up posters in Bengal calling Mamata 'anti-tribal'

Two days before the presidential election, BJP on Saturday put up posters across West Bengal labelling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as "anti-tribal".

The posters, in both Bengali and Hindi, claimed that by not supporting NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, the TMC supremo showed her "anti-tribal mindset".

Also Read: Tribal ‘First Citizen’: A dystopia dressed in policy bling

The posters carry photographs of Murmu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform people that she is the NDA's candidate for the presidential election scheduled to be held on July 18.

"However, by not supporting such a personality, who is a tribal woman, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has shown her anti-tribal mindset," the posters which appeared in Malda, Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur districts, read.

A BJP statement said that 50,000 such posters have been put up across the state including in tribal areas.

BJP's Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu said that the posters were appropriate in "exposing the true self of the TMC supremo".

"Droupadi Murmu is a tribal woman who comes from a very poor background, and she worked her way to reach where she is at present. Her life journey is an inspiring tale. By not supporting her, Banerjee showed she is neither serious about women empowerment nor tribals," he said.

TMC, on the other hand, said Banerjee is committed to the upliftment of tribals and Dalits and does not need a certificate from BJP.

Also Read: KCR talks with Mamata, Kejriwal for ‘combined’ Opposition against Modi govt

"Look at BJP's track record, how they have committed atrocities on Dalits, minorities. They are levelling such absurd charges...they are fast losing ground from beneath their feet in West Bengal," TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said.

TMC is supporting Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, although Banerjee had earlier said that Murmu could have been the consensus nominee had the BJP discussed with the Opposition before fielding her.

However, Banerjee said she would be voting for the Opposition candidate.