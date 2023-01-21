Ahom-era 'Maidams' India's sole nomination for UNESCO World Heritage Site: Himanta Sarma

Ahom era 'Maidams', resting place of royal families, in Assam's Charaideo district will be India's sole nomination for recognition as UNESCO World Heritage Site, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The dossier on the 'maidams', referred to as 'Assam's Pyramids', has been selected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the country's only nomination out of 52 heritage sites to UNESCO, Sarma said a press conference here.

The Prime Minister's Office, Union Ministry of Cultural Affairs has "informed me of this momentous news and the nomination will be submitted to the UNESCO office in Paris tonight", he said.

The 'Maidams' or the mound burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Charaideo was first listed in the tentative list of UNESCO's World Heritage site in April 2014, he added.