AIDWA Bengal to take up LGBT rights for first time

For the first, the West Bengal unit of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has decided to take up the issue of LGBT rights in the state.

According to the AIDWA state leadership, the decision has been taken considering the “neglect” towards LGBT rights by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. The condition of LGBT rights will be taken up at AIDWA’s three-day-long 28th state conference starting from Friday. AIDWA is the woman’s wing of the CPI(M).

Speaking to DH AIDWA state secretary Kaninika Basu Ghosh said that the decision has been taken due to the state government’s lackluster attitude towards LGBT rights. She also said that members of the LGBT community often face harassment in the state and police does precious little to curb such incidents.

“The Bengal unit of AIDWA has taken up the issue of LGBT rights for the first time. We have noticed that the state government is totally aloof to LGBT rights. We will extend all cooperation to members of the LGBT community,” said Ghosh.

Apart from the LGBT issue, the AIDWA state unit has decided to conduct several organisational reforms. According to the state leadership, currently, 30% of the members are below the age of 40. They want to increase it to 40%. The age limit for new members has been capped at 65 years.

AIDWA is also planning to launch statewide agitation against NRC. They will also raise the issue of why the proposal for one-third reservation for women in state Assemblies and Parliament has been shelved.

The state conference will be held in Howrah district. It will be attended by CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat and national general secretary Malini Bhattacharya among others. As for West Bengal, 350 delegates from 23 districts will attend the conference. Currently, AIDWA has 27 lakh members.