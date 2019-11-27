'AIMIM’s foray into Bengal may benefit BJP'

Asauddin Owaisi’s attempt to enter West Bengal politics and his attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will over the alleged backward condition of Muslims in the state will end up benefiting BJP said major leaders and politicians of the minority community in Bengal.

According to Siddiqullah Chowdhury, president of the state unit of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) acts in a way which is beneficial to the BJP.

“AIMIM’s role in the Maharashtra Assembly elections cut into the votes of Congress and NCP and hence benefited BJP. It would not be prudent to focus too much on it as it would put AIMIM in the limelight,” said Chowdhury, who is also a senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister.

However, he also said that the AIMIM does not have any foothold in Bengal and it will be very difficult for them to enter into Bengal politics.

Senior minority community leader and former Left Front Minister Abdus Sattar said that for those who want to stop BJP’s advance in Bengal supporting AIMIM would be a “suicidal decision” as it would turn out to be beneficial to the saffron party.

“The people of West Bengal will never accept AIMIM’s brand of politics,” said Sattar, who recently joined Congress.

The state unit of the Indian Union of Muslim League Zafar Molla refused to give much importance to AIMIM’s attempt to enter Bengal politics. He also said that the “Arabic culture” of AIMIM will never be accepted by the people of Bengal.

“It may work in Hyderabad but in Bengal it has almost no possibility of being successful,” said Mollah.

However, the general secretary of the All Bengal Minority Youth Federation Muhammad Kamaruzzaman said that Owaisi has some influence among the minority community as he was vocal on issues such as the Babri Masjid demolition.

Jamirul Hassan, in-charge of AIMIM’s affairs in West Bengal dubbed the allegations as “baseless” and said that his party was determined to make inroads in Bengal.

“ As of now our primary focus in contesting all seats in Bengal in the 2021 Assembly elections,” said Hassan.