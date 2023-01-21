Air Force to carry out Poorvi Akash exercise in Northeast

The Indian Air Force will carry out a major combat drill involving its front line Su-30 and Rafale fighter jets close to India’s disputed boundary with China in the North East early next month amid a fresh spike in border tension between the two sides in Arunachal Pradesh.

To be held between Feb 1-5, the command-level exercise named Poorvi Akash would involve the activation of the Eastern Air Command’s fighter, helicopter and transport aircraft towards routine practice of aerial drills, including joint exercises with the Indian Army.

The IAF has its Su-30 MK-III combat jets stationed at Tezpur and Chabua whereas the medium multi-role Rafale are based IN Hasimara. In addition there are Hawks in Kalaikunda while other fighters and transport aircraft might be flown in depending on the nature of the drill.

Some of the seven advanced landing grounds in the north east will also be used for helicopter and transport operations.

The mock combat drill, said an IAF spokesperson, was being conducted after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exercise would be happening weeks after troops from India and China were engaged in a clash near the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. The incident took place amid the over 31-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on December 13 that the Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally" change the status quo in the Yangtse area but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat by its firm and resolute response.

Earlier this month, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said that the Indian Army had carried out some troop modification as a part of its winter posture in order to ensure adequate troop availability near the LAC. “We are keeping a close watch on the situation at Doklam and monitoring the activities,” he said.

The Indian Army and IAF have been maintaining a high state of operational readiness along the LAC with China in the Arunachal Pradesh and the Sikkim sectors for over two years following the eastern Ladakh row.