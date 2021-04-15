Air passengers travelling from 3 states to Bihar should have negative RT-PCR report

All air passengers travelling by different airlines from the three states – Kerala, Maharashtra and Punjab – should have a negative RT-PCR report with them before boarding their flight for Patna. The RT-PCR test should have been conducted within 72 hours of the travel.

A directive in this regard has been issued by the Bihar Government in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases throughout the state, including Patna.

The District Magistrate of Patna, Chandrashekhar Singh has written a letter to the Patna Airport Director to ensure that all those passengers coming from Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab should have a negative RT-PCR report with them.

Also read: Delhi, Rajasthan order Covid-19 curbs as fresh cases rise

The DM said that since there was space constraint at the exit gate of the Patna airport, it was not possible for the medical team to conduct rapid antigen test (RAT) of all the air passengers coming from these three states.

“Magistrates and other district administration officials have been deployed at the airport to check the RT-PCR report of flyers. So, once the passengers carry the negative RT-PCR report, the process of verification will become faster,” said the DM.

Meanwhile, an advisory has been issued for home quarantine of 10 days for such passengers coming to Patna from these three states.