Akshay Kumar, Urmila Matondkar express shock over May 4 video of two women paraded naked in Manipur

Actors Akshay Kumar and Urmila Matondkar on Thursday expressed shock over a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in strife-hit Manipur and demanded punishment for the perpetrators of the "horrifying" incident.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the video surfaced on Wednesday. It was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight.

Read: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Manipur CM after video of two women being paraded naked surfaces

The Northeastern state has been seeing ethnic violence since May 3 and several fatalities have been reported.

Akshay said he is "shaken and disgusted" to see the video of violence against women in Manipur.

Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2023

"I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again," the actor wrote on Twitter.

Urmila, who joined the Shiv Sena in 2020, said it was shocking how "no action" was taken by the authorities in an incident that took place in May.

Shocked,shaken,horrified at #manipur video n fact that it’s happened in May with no action on it. Shame on those sitting on their high horses drunk with power,jokers in media boot licking them,celebrities who r silent. When did we reach here dear Bharatiyas/Indians? — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 20, 2023

"Shocked, shaken, horrified at #manipur video n fact that it’s happened in May with no action on it. Shame on those sitting on their high horses drunk with power, jokers in media boot licking them, celebrities who r silent. When did we reach here dear Bharatiyas/Indians? (sic)" she tweeted.

Stop asking why he’s quiet. Surely, you don’t expect the very people who caused the strife to speak/act against it.#Manipur — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 20, 2023

"Stop asking why he’s quiet. Surely, you don’t expect the very people who caused the strife to speak/act against it. #Manipur," composer Vishal Dadlani wrote on the microblogging site.

Police said a case of abduction, gangrape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants. In a statement, they said an all-out effort is on to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Addressing the Parliament ahead of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said law will act with its full might on the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur.

The Supreme Court directed Centre and Manipur government to take immediate steps and apprise it on what action has been taken on the video.

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal said she will write to the prime minister and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, demanding strict action in the case of two women paraded naked by some men in the ethnic violence-hit state.