Aliah University students fail to draw WB govt’s attention

Trouble is brewing up in one of the oldest educational institutions of West Bengal. Students at the three campuses of Aliah University, a state university, have been agitating for 50 days, and in absence of a resolution, they now intend to intensify their protest further, transforming it into a hunger strike, if there is a need.

The university, which came into being in 2008, is a successor to the Calcutta Madrasah, established by the British Governor-General Warren Hastings in 1780. It now teaches modern subjects along with traditional ones, in 22 streams, having around 5,500 students.

Students allege that for two years, funds have been substantially held back by the department of minority affairs and madrasah education of the state government. Agitating students’ union representative Masudur Rahaman alleged that a piece of land belonging to the university is also being passed on to another institute.

Students on dharna are demanding that findings of an investigation of alleged corruption, that was ordered in August be presented and made public. "There is also a report of 2016. No action has been initiated after the fact-finding was taken up, then,” Rahaman told DH.

A senior official of the university, who didn’t wish to be quoted, said that the internet facility has not been restored at its Park Circus campus for over a year now.

While such alleged claims continue to be made, and students continue their protest, the university seems to have turned a deaf ear, so far.

The university, considered the most important centre of education for Muslim students who come to join courses from the remotest parts of the state, is of immense importance for Bengal’s political parties who intend to woo Muslim voters during elections. Students claim that their members may have allegiance to political outfits at a personal level, but they stand united when academics is a concern.

Md Ghulam Rabbani, minister-in-charge of the department, in the Mamata government, could not be reached for a comment.

Dr Syed Nurus Salam, registrar of the university, however, claimed that students’ demands have been looked into.

“The department is considering the other demands (of the students),” Salam told DH.