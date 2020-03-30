Bengal to have nodal COVID-19 hospital: CM Mamata

All 22 districts in Bengal to have nodal COVID-19 hospital: CM Mamata Banerjee

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 30 2020, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 21:39 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government will set up a nodal COVID-19 hospital in each of the state's 22 districts.

She also said an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh will be extended to those who have been aiding the government in the fight against COVID-19, including healthcare professionals, sanitation workers and police personnel.

Earlier, the government had sanctioned an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for people working in the healthcare sector.

"We had initially announced an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for doctors and healthcare workers. Now the amount has been increased to 10 lakh," Banerjee said at a review meeting here.

"Also, we have decided to extend the facility to sanitation and allied workers. Police personnel will also be covered under this insurance scheme," she said.

