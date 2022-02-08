All five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya 'decide to join' NPP-led government

All five MLAs of Congress in Meghalaya on Monday "decided to join" the National People's Party (NPP)-led coalition government in the state, in which BJP is a minor ally.

This comes months after 13 Congress MLAs led by former CM Mukul Sangma switched over to Trinamool Congress.

The Congress Legislature Party in the state led by M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, in a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, said, "We wish to support you and the MDA (Meghalaya Democratic Alliance) government to strengthen the government's arms and decision making, so as to ensure that our joined efforts will take the state forward, in the general interest of its citizens."

Apart from Lyngdoh, four other MLAs who signed the letter are Mayralbrom Syiem, Mohendro Rapsang, PT Sawkmie and Kimfa S. Marbaniang.

They also forwarded a copy of the letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

This comes as a big jolt to Congress ahead of Assembly elections scheduled next year. In the 2018 Assembly elections, Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats but could not form its government. NPP, an ally of BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance stitched the MDA and wrested power from Congress.

Meghalaya has been a stronghold of Congress and Mukul Sangma served as the CM between 2010 and 2018. But the trouble within Congress deepened in August last year when Shillong MP, Vicent Pala was appointed as the president of Meghalaya Congress Committee, sidelining Mukul Sangma.

TMC is now the principal opposition party in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.

