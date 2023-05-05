All Manipur-bound trains halted amid violence in state

All Manipur-bound trains halted amid violence in state

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army was deployed in the state to maintain order

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 05 2023, 08:54 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 08:54 ist
Vehicles in flames after violence broke out during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM), in Imphal, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The North East Frontier Railway on Friday halted all Manipur-bound trains amid ongoing violence in the northeastern state over a proposal on Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

"No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement," Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army was deployed in the state to maintain order and shoot-at-sight orders were issued in "extreme cases" in a bid to quell the spreading violence.

The violence in the state erupted in the Churachandpur and Bishenpur district after a large number of people came out in support of the protest rally organised by the All Tribal Students' Union, Manipur on Wednesday. Several houses were set on fire and vandalized in Churachandpur district.

In Pics | Manipur violence: 9,000 people shifted to safer places

The state-wide protest march was organised against the proposal for according Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community, which constitute more than 50 per cent of the state's population.

Meiteis believe the ST will ensure equal land rights as they, at present, can not buy land in the tribal dominated hill districts. Tribals, mainly the Kukis are, however, against the proposal saying the same could pose a threat to their identity. 

(With DHNS inputs)

More to follow...

