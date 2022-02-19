All’s well in TMC as Didi shows who’s in command

For the past few days, from morning walkers to tea stalls to television studios in West Bengal have been preoccupied with an alleged internal crisis brewing in the Trinamool Congress. The story was spicy enough that it attracted the attention of BJP IT Cell chief and West Bengal co-in charge Amit Malviya.

“Mamata Banerjee has stepped in to sever ties with I-PAC in Bengal and other states, where it was helping the TMC. I-PAC was Abhishek Banerjee’s brainchild and initiative to reinvent and expand the TMC. This is another Mamata move to cut down her ambitious nephew. The feud grows,” Malviya tweeted on Feb 7.

On Feb 13, Malviya again tweeted about the developments in the party, saying that the “fear of a coup is real”.

After Abhishek Banerjee threatened to resign on the issue of one person one post, a paranoid Mamata Banerjee dissolved all party posts, constituted a “committee”, marginalising those aligned to Abhishek. What next? Sack all ministers and run the Govt alone? Fear of coup is real! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 13, 2022

Amid the so-called ‘rift’ between the TMC supremo and her nephew, there was another problem: political strategist Prashant Kishor’s advocacy group Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

Mamata was miffed with I-PAC’s functioning, said reports.

Adding fuel to fire, Mamata gave a nod to a new 20-member national working committee (that includes her as chairperson of the party), dissolved all posts, including one of the national general secretary held by Abhishek, on Feb 20.

So, did Mamata put down a “coup”?

Not exactly, if one goes by what happened on Friday when she made two things clear: one, she is the party’s top boss; second, her trust in Abhishek is unshaken.

The decisions put to rest speculations of a ‘power shift’, or the existence of two ‘power centres’ in the party. But it also makes it clear that there is only one boss in the Trinamool Congress, and the rest, including her nephew Abhishek, will have to abide by Mamata’s decisions.

Abhishek’s reappointment as general secretary reaffirms her faith in him.

For now, speculations have been scorched.

What preceded these developments are several ‘fault lines’ that were played up by the media.

The two most contentious issues that fuelled the rumors were the social media posts of young party supporters that talked of ‘one person, one post’ in the party, a point that Abhishek has also stressed. A second point was the alleged over-indulgence of I-PAC.

The ‘one person, one post’ agenda was propagated on social media in the second week of February by a section of young Trinamool leaders (and supporters) considered close to Abhishek. To observers outside the party, this section represents the ‘young blood’ that will fuel the party over the next decade.

Party leader Firhad Hakim, who’s also Kolkata’s mayor, sought to put the controversy to rest when he addressed a press conference to clarify that this didn’t reflect the party’s stand.

I-PAC was accused of meddling with the candidate lists for local body polls scheduled on Feb 27, a charge denied by the group’s representatives in Kolkata.

For political observers, the two incidents represented the tensions within the Trinamool: old guard versus new blood, traditional politics versus managerial approach, Didi versus nephew.

Lok Sabha poll jolt

The source of these internal conflicts can be traced back to the 2019 LS polls.

The Trinamool was jolted out of its stupor when the BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It led to some soul-searching, following which I-PAC was brought in by Abhishek.

I-PAC restructured Trinamool’s communication practices, lent ear to the ground and helped the party in course correction. The overhaul was reflected in the 2021 assembly elections.

Amid this change, there was resentment among a section of leaders who complained on the alleged interference of I-PAC in the party's policies.

Political scientist Maidul Islam feels that it’s natural for a party that’s growing to face factionalism. “The issue is how they are going to resolve it,” said Islam. “Abhishek is keen on modern managerial practices in politics. He wants to introduce new practices with I-PAC. A section of leaders felt left out with I-PAC having a say.”

As of now, despite rumours, sources say that the I-PAC-Trinamool relationship hasn’t ended.

Abhishek was introduced to party politics in 2011 as a president of the party's youth wing. In 2014, he contested the Lok Sabha elections and in 2021, he became the party's national general secretary. His swift rise has unsettled a few party leaders.

The Trinamool, as the party's senior leaders often emphasise, has just one leader – Mamata. TMC without her is inconceivable. And only Didi will decide when to pass on the baton.

“Mamata’s decision to dissolve posts was a balancing act - saving the old guard, and to protect Abhishek,” said political analyst Shikha Mukerjee. “She showed that she’s in command. As far as the reappointment of Abhishek is concerned, it’s a sign of things to come.”

