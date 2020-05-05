Alleging irregularities in state's public distribution system, BJP protests across West Bengal

BJP workers protested outside block and sub-divisional offices across West Bengal on Tuesday, alleging anomalies in the state's public distribution system.

The BJP workers also alleged that they are being harassed by police who are filing cases against party members for social media posts against the state's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh alleged false cases were being filed against party activists for "bringing out the truth about the real COVID-19 situation in the state, the hiding of death figures and real condition of hospitals".

"Our protests are against the state government's failure in all spheres -- from the PDS to collapsing healthcare facilities to illegal arrests of our activists," he said.

"Police were attacked for asking people to follow the lockdown rules and later they walked along with the same set of people in a peace march," Ghosh said, referring to the incident at Tikiapara in Howrah.

The main accused's family was provided rice and other essentials items before he being arrested, he claimed, questioning whether anyone would listen to the police after this incident.

Ghosh alleged BJP workers were not being allowed to protest in the state.

"On Monday, a BJP leader in Jalpaiguri was taken to the police station when he was going to submit a deputation to the district magistrate regarding the PDS and other issues," he said.

Meanwhile, five BJP leaders, including Hooghly district president Shyamal Bose and general secretary Amanish Aia were detained as they went to the Sreerampore SDO's office.

Police sources said the detentions were made for defying the lockdown.

The agitators also demanded the waiver of electricity charges for three months due to the COVID-19 crisis.