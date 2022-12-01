Amid boycott call, Nagaland's Hornbill festival begins

The annual Hornbill festival, which has become a favourite tourist attraction over the years, began on Thursday at Kisama village in Nagaland.

Even though Hornbill is known as the festival of festivals and showcases the vibrant cultures of all the tribes in Nagaland, this year was different, with at least seven tribes from eastern Nagaland boycotting the mega event in support of their demand for a separate state.

Also Read: Dhankhar arrives in Nagaland to inaugurate Hornbill Festival

The Eastern Naga People's Organisation (ENPO), the apex body spearheading the movement for a separate state, asked the seven tribes to boycott the festival even as Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to meet them in New Delhi on Saturday.

The organisations claimed that the eastern Nagaland districts had been overlooked in terms of development and that only a separate state could bring about proper development.

The Nagaland cabinet on Monday appealed to the ENPO and the tribal Hohos (organisations representing the tribes) to withdraw their boycott call as the festival has become a symbol of the culture of all 16 tribes of Nagaland and has become part of the brand Nagaland for the outside world.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, the chief guest of the event, said India is a land of culture, and Kisama village, where the annual Hornbill festival takes place, could become the culture of cultures.

"Nagaland has been endowed with scenic beauty, and the pattern of its landscaping is captivating, so the state has great potential in the tourism industry." He also talked about the rich horticulture produce of the state, like kiwi, pineapple, and coffee.

The 10-day-long festival began on the day Nagaland celebrated its 60th Statehood Day on Thursday.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the festival was started with the aim to protect, preserve, and promote the culture and heritage of the Nagas while creating opportunities for economic growth and employment generation.

Rio said the state's security situation improved over the years, and so the Centre withdrew the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from areas under 15 police stations.

"The AFSPA would be withdrawn from more areas with further improvements in the security situation," he said while calling all Naga organisations to unite so that the final agreement can be signed without further delay to resolve the long Naga conflict.