Jharkhand CM Soren to seek trust vote on September 5

Amid political crisis, Jharkhand CM Soren to seek trust vote on September 5

Opposition BJP has also convened its legislature party’s meeting on Sunday to chalk out its strategy in the House

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Sep 03 2022, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 22:16 ist

Amid suspense over continuation of the Jharkhand Chief Minister as an MLA, Hemant Soren will seek a vote of trust during the special session of the Assembly on Monday, an official said.

As per a letter sent to the MLAs by the Assembly secretariat, the chief minister has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority.

Opposition BJP has also convened its legislature party’s meeting on Sunday to chalk out its strategy in the House. 

India News
Indian Politics
Jharkhand
Hemant Soren
JMM

