Amid political crisis, Jharkhand CM Soren to seek trust vote on September 5

Amid suspense over continuation of the Jharkhand Chief Minister as an MLA, Hemant Soren will seek a vote of trust during the special session of the Assembly on Monday, an official said.
As per a letter sent to the MLAs by the Assembly secretariat, the chief minister has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority.
Opposition BJP has also convened its legislature party’s meeting on Sunday to chalk out its strategy in the House.
