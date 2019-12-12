Amid protest, flights to Guwahati, Dibrugarh cancelled

As protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill hit parts of the northeast, flights to Guwahati and other destinations in the region were cancelled given the volatile situation in parts of Assam.

While Air India cancelled its Kolkata-Dibrugarh service, Vistara, IndiGo, Go Air cancelled flights to Guwahati and other destinations.

"As per government advice due to current disturbances in Assam, flight UK725 (Bagdogra - Dibrugarh) and UK726 (Dibrugarh-Bagdogra) are cancelled for today. We are offering free change/ cancellation to Guwahati and Dibrugarh flights through Sunday, 15th December," Air Vistara said on Twitter.

Similar announcements were also made by IndiGo and GoAir. "Due to prevailing situation in Assam, flights to/from Dibrugarh are cancelled for today (12th Dec, 2019)," IndiGo said.

"Due to the ongoing unrest situation in Assam, we're offering fee waiver on cancellation/rescheduling to our customers flying to/from Guwahati till 13th Dec'19," GoAir said.

Internet services have been suspended in 10 districts of Assam, beginning 7 pm on Wednesday, to prevent "misuse" of social media to disturb peace and tranquillity and maintain law and order.