Amit Mitra, Governor Dhankar spar over Bengal biz summit

A war of words ensued between Amit Mitra, Bengal’s former finance minister and serving principal chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, once again exposing the uneasy relationship between the state government and the Raj Bhavan.

Governor Dhankar, on Tuesday, tweeted, asking the chief minister to put forward a white paper on the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), an event to highlight investment opportunities in the state, announced on Monday for April 20 and 21 next year.

“Call upon @MamataOfficial to come out with a WHITE PAPER #BGBS so that information is available in transparent and accountable manner. It is our obligation that we subscribe to sanctity of facts and not dictate actions by mere optics of advertisements and statements.”

Call upon @MamataOfficial to come out with a WHITE PAPER #BGBS so that information is available in transparent and accountable manner. It is our obligation that we subscribe to sanctity of facts and not dictate actions by mere optics of advertisements and statements. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 9, 2021

The tweet also slammed the CM's lack of response to critical issues the governor flagged about the summit in 2020. “Concerned at lack response @MamataOfficial on critical issues flagged a year ago on 5 editions #BGBS. Ground reality belies ‘resounding success’ syndrome. Rule of law, respect for human rights & democratic values are imperative for investment. Much needs to be done on these fronts.”

Mitra on Wednesday responded with a thread of tweets alleging that while the governor has earlier talked about working together, he has tweeted the opposite. Mitra also posted a letter, dated September 29, 2020 addressed to the governor that detailed BGBS. “It is shocking that he seeks response when I had officially responded with a 4-page letter on Summits, giving data on investment offers UNDER IMPLEMENTATION, EMPLOYMENT generation etc, (read letter below). Is he suffering from AMNESIA & needs HELP or is it a Machiavellian omission?”

Hon Governor’s tweet on Business Summits is a classic case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde.On 9th Nov he strongly supported CM’s plan of next Summit “I will leave nothing undone..”&”togetherness”& within 24 hours he tweets venom on Summits,by putting out a year old letter to CM & FM,(me)! — Dr Amit Mitra (@DrAmitMitra) November 10, 2021

“Hon Governor’s tweet on Business Summits is a classic case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde. On 9th Nov he strongly supported CM’s plan of next Summit “I will leave nothing undone..”&”togetherness”& within 24 hours he tweets venom on Summits, by putting out a year old letter to CM & FM,(me)!” the tweet added.

Governor Dhankar responded, “Never expected such “low” from Dr Mitra. Blissfully he takes to tangential evasive route. Where is response to the five issues issues flagged by me. A probe would reveal all skeletons so far well stacked."

On Thursday, Governor Dhankar once again tweeted a video message, asking Mitra to offer details on investments made, investors’ details, and employment generated.

