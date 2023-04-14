Amit Shah arrives in Bengal on two-day visit

Amit Shah arrives in Bengal on two-day visit

Shah is visiting the state ahead of the rural polls due next month, and the party seeks to strengthen its organisational machinery

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 14 2023, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 14:02 ist
Shah's programme in Bengal is part of BJP's 'Pravas' campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha seats in the country that it had lost by slender margins in the 2019 general election. Credit: IANS Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in West Bengal on Friday on a two-day visit to the state.

During the visit, he will hold a public meeting and take stock of the organisational strength of the BJP in the state.

Shah is visiting the state ahead of the rural polls due next month, and the party seeks to strengthen its organisational machinery.

He arrived at the Andal airport in Paschim Bardhaman at around 12:40 pm. He was received by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and other senior BJP leaders.

Also Read | Amit Shah to address rally in Bengal on Friday, Trinamool seeks answers on issues of concern

"Amit Shah Ji is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Birbhum in the afternoon and inaugurate the district party office in Suri. He will come to the city later in the evening. and will visit Dakshineswar temple and offer puja," a senior state BJP leader said.

Later in the evening, he will meet with the state party leaders and take stock of the organisational situation at a city hotel.

Shah's programme in Bengal is part of BJP's 'Pravas' campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha seats in the country that it had lost by slender margins in the 2019 general election.

The party won 18 of the total Lok Sabha 42 seats in Bengal in the 2019 elections.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
India News
West Bengal
BJP
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

 