Amit Shah arrives in West Bengal on two-day visit

Amit Shah arrives in West Bengal on two-day visit

The home minister will on Thursday inaugurate BSF's floating border outposts at Hingalganj and lay the foundation stone of the ‘Maitri’ museum at Haridaspur

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 05 2022, 12:57 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 12:57 ist
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah being received by MoS Nitish Pramanik on his arrival, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday arrived in West Bengal on a two-day visit, his first since the 2021 assembly polls, with his itinerary including organisational meetings and a public rally, besides travel to forward areas along the India-Bangladesh border.

Shah, who arrived at the Kolkata airport, was received by senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik.

Also Read | For TMC’s first anniversary in third-time reign, BJP presents ‘charge sheet’ of concerns

The home minister will on Thursday inaugurate BSF's floating border outposts at Hingalganj and lay the foundation stone of the ‘Maitri’ museum at Haridaspur, official sources said.

He will address a public meeting in Siliguri in the evening.

On Friday, Shah will visit the India-Bangladesh border area of Teen Bigha, where he is scheduled to interact with BSF personnel.

The Union minister, after attending a programme at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata later on Friday, will hold a meeting with office-bearers at the state BJP headquarters.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
BJP
West Bengal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Radio | The changing dynamics of job market

DH Radio | The changing dynamics of job market

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

DH Toon | Belated Press Freedom Day wishes

DH Toon | Belated Press Freedom Day wishes

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

 