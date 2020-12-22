Amit Shah deliberately painting a gloomy picture of Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was deliberately trying to paint a sorry picture of the state in terms of law and order and development. Speaking to journalists at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister issued a point by point rebuttal to his criticism of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state.

“When the Union Home Minister makes a claim it should be corroborated with data. He should get his facts right. Bengal is surging ahead on the developmental front. But he is deliberately trying to paint a sorry picture of the state,” said Mamata.

Citing NCRB data, the Chief Minister said that political killings, crimes against woman such as rape had decreased in the state under the TMC government. She also questioned the law and order situation in BJP ruled states, referring to the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh.

“According to NCRB data crimes such as political murders and rape have decreased in the state under the TMC Government. If BJP leaders want to criticise others over law and order they should also speak of the Hathras incident.

During his visit to Bengal last week Shah alleged that not only law and order was alarming in the state but it in terms of development also it was lagging behind other states.