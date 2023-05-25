Amit Shah disburses 44,703 appointment letters in Assam, lays foundation for a campus of forensic science varsity

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday formally disbursed appointment letters to 44,703 youths in Assam, who recently cleared the tests for government jobs. Shah also laid the foundation stone of a campus of National Forensic Science University to be set up in Guwahati.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said this took the number of appointments made in the past two years to 87,000 and advertisement for another 22,000 posts that would be issued next month. This will cross the BJP's promise of giving one lakh government jobs.

The appointment letters were disbursed as part of BJP-led government's promise before the Assembly elections in 2021 about giving one lakh government jobs in one year. But Sarma said the target of one lakh jobs in one year could not be fulfilled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and works undertaken to streamline the infrastructure for appointments in transparent manner.

The Opposition Congress, however, asked what the BJP-led government did to fulfill its promise of five lakh employment, made before the Assembly elections in 2016.



Shah said the appointments signifies that Assam is on its path of development due to the steps taken by Narendra Modi government at the Centre to establish peace in the state.

"During Congress' rule, there was violence, blockades, bomb blasts and firing but we have changed that atmosphere. Nearly 8,000 young boys have laid down their weapons and joined the mainstream in the past few years. Today, youths in Assam are getting jobs and are constantly trying for a better life and better society," Shah said. "Congress did nothing for Assam and the rest of the Northeast. Today, there is a 65 per cent reduction in the number of violence and 70 per cent areas in the region are out of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act," Shah further said.

Forensic University

Shah also laid the foundation stone for a campus of National Forensic Science University (NFSU) to be set up in Guwahati. This will be the 10th campus of the NFSU.

Shah said the Guwahati campus of the forensic university would be set up on a 50-acre land with an expenditure of nearly Rs 500 crores.

"The Guwahati campus will initially start with five undergraduate and postgraduate courses on forensic sciences. Gradually it will have 40 such courses for 3000 to 5000 students not only in the Northeast but in neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar and Indonesia. The students will get 100 percent placements as we are trying to amend the IPC and CrPc to make forensic examination compulsory for any criminal cases having imprisonment of six years and above. This will increase the demand for good forensic experts in the entire country," Shah said.

Shah said the MHA has set a target to achieve an 85 per cent conviction rate in the country.