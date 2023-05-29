Amit Shah in Manipur: to meet Meitei-Kuki groups, political parties to restore peace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to meet leaders of both Meitei and Kuki organisations, Kuki MLAs and and representatives of all political parties on Tuesday as part of his efforts to restore peace in trouble-torn Manipur.

Shah, who reached Imphal on Monday evening, met Manipur CM N. Biren Singh and other members of the state Cabinet and took stock of the law and order situation and the steps taken so far.

Also Read: Manipur: Army arrests 22 'armed miscreants', rescues over 2,300 Meitei-Kuki villagers ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Sources said Shah will hold talks with leaders of civil society organisations, belonging to both Meitei and Kuki communities separately in order to find a solution to the ongoing violence. The Home Minister is also likely to visit the hill district Churachandpur, the epicentre of the Meitei-Kuki clashes that have claimed 74 lives and left over 35,000 homeless so far.

Violence started on May 3 soon after a protest progarmme organised by tribal organisations against demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the majority Meiteis, who constitute 53 per cent of the state's population.

Curfew is on in most parts of Manipur since then. The restriction on mobile and broadband internet has been maintained for the past 27 days while the NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) has remained blocked by Kuki protesters.

Organisations representing both Kuki and Meiteis allege involvement of militant groups in the riot and the sporadic violence since then. Shah decided to visit Manipur after the organisations sought the Centre's intervention to find a way for restoring peace.

Shah is also likely to hold talks with 10 Kuki MLAs, who demanded a "separate administration" for the Kuki-Hmar-Zo communities in Manipur.

Meanwhile, operations by Army and other paramilitary forces are underway to check violence.