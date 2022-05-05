Amit Shah inaugurates BSF's floating border outposts in West Bengal's Hingalganj

Shah inaugurates BSF's floating border outposts in WB

  May 05 2022, 14:28 ist
Amit Shah in North 24 Parganas. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated BSF's floating border outposts at Hingalganj in West Bengal, where he arrived on a two-day visit, his first since the 2021 assembly polls.

He was received by senior BSF officials at the Hingalganj camp.

Shah’s Bengal itinerary includes organisational meetings and a public rally, besides travel to forward areas along the India-Bangladesh border.

Later Thursday, he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the ‘Maitri’ museum at Haridaspur and address a public meeting at Siliguri, official sources said.

