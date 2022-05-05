Amit Shah inaugurates BSF's floating border outposts in West Bengal's Hingalganj

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated BSF's floating border outposts at Hingalganj in West Bengal, where he arrived on a two-day visit, his first since the 2021 assembly polls.

He was received by senior BSF officials at the Hingalganj camp.

Shah’s Bengal itinerary includes organisational meetings and a public rally, besides travel to forward areas along the India-Bangladesh border.

Later Thursday, he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the ‘Maitri’ museum at Haridaspur and address a public meeting at Siliguri, official sources said.