Shah, Mamata celebrate Rabindra Jayanti, separately

Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee, celebrate Rabindra Jayanti, separately

Shah, speaking at Science City, said that there’s no place in the literary sphere where Tagore had not left his impression

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • May 10 2023, 00:19 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 00:19 ist
Amit Shah (left); Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photos

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, celebrated Nobel laureate and poet Rabindranath Tagore’s 162nd birth anniversary in separate programmes organised in Kolkata.

Shah began his day by visiting Thakurbari, Tagore’s ancestral home in the city. After attending two other programmes during the day – Shah participated in a third event at Science City, organised to observe Rabindra Jayanti, Tagore’s birth anniversary.

Chief minister Banerjee, on the other hand, was present at an official function organised at an auditorium. “Just for winning elections, some Opposition parties try to appropriate Gurudeb’s lessons to buy votes from the people. They keep making wrong statements and actions all the time – be it erroneously referring to Santiniketan as Tagore’s birthplace…,” Banerjee was quoted as saying in a Trinamool release.

Read | Amit Shah visits ancestral house of Rabindranath Tagore, offers floral tributes

Shah, speaking at Science City, said that there’s no place in the literary sphere where Tagore had not left his impression, and how he has been an inspiration for great personalities of his time. 

Shah talked about the educational efforts made by Tagore at Santiniketan. He also highlighted the poet's bonding with Gujarat, and also spoke about Netaji, JC Bose, and Albert Einstein, while talking about Tagore’s life.

The occasion was also celebrated by regional leaders affiliated to leading political parties, who paid homage to Tagore in separate functions. 

The great national icons from the region – Netaji, Tagore, a few others – are revered and celebrated, by political affiliates with equal enthusiasm, who otherwise follow differing political ideologies.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
Amit Shah
Mamata Banerjee
Rabindranath Tagore

Related videos

What's Brewing

Girl allegedly asked to remove bra at NEET centre in TN

Girl allegedly asked to remove bra at NEET centre in TN

Sam Billings reveals battle with skin cancer

Sam Billings reveals battle with skin cancer

With better VFX, 'Adipurush' trailer to retell Ramayana

With better VFX, 'Adipurush' trailer to retell Ramayana

How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each

How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each

Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals

Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals

 