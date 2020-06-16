Amit Shah’s move to bring back CAA may boomerang on West Bengal BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s move to bring back the Citizenship (Amendment) Act during his virtual rally in West Bengal may have an adverse effect on the BJP’s prospect in the 2021 Assembly elections.

His overtly election-oriented speech comes at a time when apart from COVID-19 the state is still feeling the effects of Cyclone Amphan. It is doubtful how much a constant attack on the chief minister at this juncture will woo the voters in Bengal.

Instead of addressing the issues such as the Centre's Rs 1 lakh crore aid for restoration work following the damages caused by the cyclone demanded by the state government, Shah kept talking about his party ousting the TMC.

While trying to corner Mamata over the issue of migrant workers, Shah ducked the TMC supremo’s demand for one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 to each affected migrant worker.

The TMC and Mamata will in all probability not shy away from using this as a political weapon against the BJP. A majority of these migrant workers are from rural areas of Bengal that have about 60% voters in the state and have always played a decisive role in the elections.

TMC sources revealed that the party will highlight the BJP government's “step-motherly attitude” to Bengal in terms of Covid-19 and Amphan relief during the 2021 Assembly elections.

Moreover, since CAA affects the minority community in West Bengal, Shah has given TMC a fresh opportunity of consolidating its minority support base. Muslims comprise about 28% of the state’s population.