Amit Shah speaks to C'garh CM on law and order

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Nov 09 2019, 13:46pm ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2019, 13:49pm ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

In the wake of the supreme court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the phone and took stock of the law and order situation in the state, an official release said.

In an unanimous verdict, the apex court paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

"During the discussion over the phone, Baghel told Shah that the situation in the State is completely normal and peaceful," the statement said.

 

Baghel told Shah that the state government is fully vigilant and constantly monitoring the situation to ensure that peace prevails in the state, it said.

Chhattisgarh Director General of Police D M Awasthi on Friday issued directives to all Inspector General of Police (IGPs- range) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) asking them to remain alert in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict. 

