Amit Shah to address virtual rally in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the people of West Bengal through a virtual rally on June 8. According to the state BJP leadership, Shah will highlight the achievements of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the steps it has taken to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that since public rallies are still prohibited in the country so his party will reach out to the people through virtual rallies on social media.

“ Apart from being held online, the rally will be the same as other rallies. There will be several speakers and the Home Minister will be the key speaker. He will be speaking from Delhi,” Ghosh said on Monday.

He also said that the rally will be the beginning of a five-day-long campaign in the state.

Bengal BJP sources revealed that the state leadership will uphold the alleged failure of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in tackling the COVID-19 crisis in the state.

The cyclone Amphan will also feature in the speeches of state BJP leaders.

“ We will highlight how BJP leaders were prevented from distributing aids and not allowed to visit cyclone-affected areas,” said Ghosh alleging that the TMC government has failed in dealing with the challenges of COVID-19 and Amphan.