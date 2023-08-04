Amit Shah to arrive in Odisha today

Amit Shah to arrive in Odisha on August 4 to hold meetings on left-wing extremism, disaster management

There is, however, no official confirmation about a possible meeting between Shah and Patnaik.

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Aug 04 2023, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 16:00 ist
Union home minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Odisha from Friday, during which he will attend official meetings.

Shah will reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 10.40 pm on Friday and launch a national highway project the next day, officials said.

He is also slated to attend meetings on left-wing extremism and disaster management on Saturday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to attend the meeting, they said.

There is, however, no official confirmation about a possible meeting between Shah and Patnaik.

Also read | Amit Shah expresses sadness over Thane accident, says NDRF teams engaged in relief, rescue work

But Shah is scheduled to attend a meeting at the airport lounge before leaving for the national capital on Saturday evening, the officials said but did not specify who would be present in it.

The union minister’s sudden visit and his review meetings on left-wing extremism and disaster management assume significance as these will take place after the ruling BJD announced its support to the Delhi Ordinance Bill and its opposition to the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.

Shah’s visit to Odisha on June 17 was cancelled in view of the Biparjoy cyclone in Gujarat. He will go to the BJP state party office here during his two-day visit and hold a closed-door meeting with the party functionaries till 5 pm on Saturday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Amit Shah
Odisha
Naveen Patnaik
BJP
BJD

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with puppy from Goa

Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with puppy from Goa

Missing hiss, absent croaks: Monsoon in K'taka forests

Missing hiss, absent croaks: Monsoon in K'taka forests

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

The face of Israel’s protests is a particle physicist

The face of Israel’s protests is a particle physicist

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

 