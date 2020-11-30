Amit Shah to finalise candidates for West Bengal polls

To put to rest the differences of opinion over the selection of candidates for the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has decided to finalise the candidates in all 294 Assembly seats by himself.

BJP sources say Shah will prepare the final list of candidates based on the reports submitted by the five central leaders, who were recently deputed to look after the organisational districts in the state.

The decision was reportedly taken to ensure that faction feud in the state unit does not become a hindrance to its success in the elections.

"Based on the reports of the five central leaders, some crucial organisational changes may be made in the state unit,” the sources added.

Party insiders said since there had been an impression that the BJP may come to power in the state in the next Assembly elections, many had approached the party leadership seeking to be candidates. They added that the list includes those who joined the BJP from other parties.

"Organisational capabilities along with local issues and the political equation will be taken into consideration in the candidate selection process,” the sources said.

The sources also revealed that regardless of how long the applicant has been in the BJP, his or her chances of winning would be the main criteria for getting a party ticket. The opinion of local leaders would also play a key role.