Amit Shah to meet Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barma on March 8

BJP leader Amit Shah is planning to meet Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barma and 13 MLAs of the regional parties on Wednesday (March 8).

Sources told DH that Shah will discuss Tipra Motha's demand for a "Constitutional solution" to the issues of the indigenous people.

The development comes as Tipra Motha seems to have scaled down its demand for a separate "Greater Tipraland" state. The party now wants more administrative powers and direct funding to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, sources added.

More details are awaited.