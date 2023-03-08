Shah to meet Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barma today

Amit Shah to meet Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barma on March 8

Shah will discuss Tipra Motha's demand for a 'Constitutional solution' to the issues of the indigenous people

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 08 2023, 13:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 13:22 ist
Amit Shah and Pradyot Deb Barma. Credit: PTI and Facebook Photos

BJP leader Amit Shah is planning to meet Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barma and 13 MLAs of the regional parties on Wednesday (March 8).

Sources told DH that Shah will discuss Tipra Motha's demand for a "Constitutional solution" to the issues of the indigenous people. 

Also Read — Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura CM for second term

The development comes as Tipra Motha seems to have scaled down its demand for a separate "Greater Tipraland" state. The party now wants more administrative powers and direct funding to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, sources added. 

More details are awaited. 

 

Amit Shah
Tipra Motha
Tripura
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023

