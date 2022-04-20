Amit Shah to pay tributes to freedom fighter Kunwar Singh in Patna

Continuing the BJP's mandate of amplifying the names of lesser-known freedom fighters, Home Minister Amit Shah will pay tribute to Kunwar Singh, military commander of the 1857 uprising, during his visit to Patna this week.

Singh, known locally as Veer Kunwar Singh, led an onslaught against the British Empire using guerrilla military tactics. He is said to have been 80 when he was leading the attack.

As part of the celebrations, the BJP is organising a feat where 75,000 flags will be waved at the same time in a bid to create a world record at Jagadishpur, the birthplace of Singh. The party has invited people from several districts around the area to be a part of the event. The home minister is scheduled to attend the celebrations.

Party leaders said this is an attempt to teach the younger generation about the unsung heroes of Indian independence, even as the Rashtriya Janata Dal has accused them of trying to appropriate the freedom fighters.

The BJP, as part of its 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme to commemorate the 75th year of Indian Independence, has been celebrating the anniversaries of several local freedom fighters like Rani Gaindiliu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, etc. As per the BJP, the 1857 war was the first war of Indian independence, and the contributions of several heroes from that time have not been highlighted. The BJP has accused Congress of not highlighting these fighters over the years.

However, in Bihar, the move has raised eyebrows within the local state government, headed by BJP ally Nitish Kumar. The anniversary functions have been annually celebrated by the state government, and the Central government’s organising the programme has raised speculations about the relationship between the BJP and its ally Janata Dal (United), leading to murmurs of a change of guard in Bihar where the BJP is the single largest party.

