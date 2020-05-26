Amphan affected 6 crore people in West Bengal: Home Secy

Amphan affected 6 crore people in WB: Home Secy

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • May 26 2020, 20:26 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 20:26 ist
A view of the Cyclone Amphan affected area of Namkhana near the Sunderbans, in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Monday, May 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The cyclone Amphan has affected 6 crore people in West Bengal and claimed 86 lives, Home Secretary Alapon Bandyopadhyay said on Tuesday. He also said that the state government is working on a war footing to restore normalcy in all the affected districts.

Addressing media persons at the state secretariat, the Home Secretary said that power supply and other essential services have largely been restored in Kolkata and other affected municipal towns. He said that out of the 103 municipal areas where power supply was disrupted due to the cyclone, it has been restored in 94 areas

“Apart from power supply, we have been able to restore 85% telecommunication services in the state,” he said.

As for trains carrying migrant workers back to the state, Bandyopadhyay said that for sending and receiving migrant workers, the related states have to agree with each other.

“But some states are making sudden decisions. However discussions are continuing so that coordination does not get affected,” said Bandyopadhyay. 

 

West Bengal
Amphan
Cyclone

