Amphan to intensify into super cyclone by evening: MHA

'Amphan' to intensify into super cyclone by May 18 evening: MHA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 18 2020, 12:01 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 12:01 ist
Damaged fishermen boats are seen following thunderstorm and rainfall due to Cyclone Amphan, at Rameshwaram town in Ramanathapuram district, Monday, May 18, 2020. As per IMD, Amphan intensified into extremely severe cyclonic storm and is likely to become super cyclone. (PTI Photo)

Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening and hit the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts as a very severe cyclone with a winds peed upto 185 km per hour on Wednesday, the Home Ministry said.

In an advisory to West Bengal and Odisha governments, the ministry said 'Amphan' (pronounced as UM-PUN) is now spotted over the central parts of South Bay of Bengal and the adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

It has been moving nearly northwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST on Monday, the ministry said.

The cyclone is currently over west-central and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal (near latitude 13.2°N and longitude 86.3°E) about 790 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 940 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1,060 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), a home ministry official said, quoting an India Meteorological Department bulletin.

Follow live updates about Cyclone 'Amphan' here.

The storm is very likely to intensify further into a super cyclonic storm by Monday evening, the official said.

It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon or evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting upto 185 kmph, the official said.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for the impending cyclone and directed immediate assistance to West Bengal and Odisha, which are likely to hit by the storm.

A meeting of the NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, was held to take stock the preparations for the cyclone.

The cabinet secretary took stock of the current situation and preparedness for rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as required, be provided, an official statement had said.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by high speed winds and tidal waves are expected in the region.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Cyclone Amphan
Odisha
MHA
Indian Meteorological Department
West Bengal
Bangladesh

What's Brewing

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

 