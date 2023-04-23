Amritpal reaches Assam's Dibrugarh, to be taken to jail

Amritpal Singh reaches Assam's Dibrugarh, to be taken to jail

PTI
PTI, Dibrugarh ,
  • Apr 23 2023, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 15:46 ist
Amritpal Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

A special flight carrying radical preacher Amritpal Singh landed at Dibrugarh airport on Sunday from where he will taken to the Central Jail located in the Upper Assam town, officials said.

Singh was flown in the special flight from Bathinda after his arrest by Punjab Police earlier in the day, they said.

"His flight landed at 2:20 pm. After necessary formalities, he will be taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail in a security convoy," a senior official told PTI.

Dibrugarh Traffic Police has been alerted for road clearance from the airport to the prison, a 15-km stretch.

Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police around 6.45 am from Rode village in the northern state, after remaining absconding for more than a month.

Altogether, nine of his associates are presently lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Security in and around the jail premises has been beefed up since March 19, when four members of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ (WPD) were brought here in the first batch.

