Andhra Pradesh sets up reception centres in Mumbai, New Delhi for students returning from Ukraine

About 1,100 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are stranded in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Around 700 of these students have come in contact with the state officials in Hyderabad. About half of them are from Andhra Pradesh. These students are pursuing various professional courses, especially medicine in several universities in Ukraine.

Over a dozen AP students are among the first batch of students arriving on special flights from Hungary, Romania to New Delhi and Mumbai.

Chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy has formed a state task force committee to help the students caught in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine by coordinating with the MEA officials and getting them back safely.

The state government has made arrangements for their accommodation, food and other requirements in Mumbai, New Delhi, and will also transport them to their native places – all free of cost.

MT Krishna Babu, a senior IAS officer who is made the chairman of the committee said that reception centres are set up at Mumbai and New Delhi airports to receive and assist the AP students returning from Ukraine.

Babu said that the state government has created a master list with details of AP students in Ukraine, gathered from various helpline numbers and APNRT (Non Resident Telugu) data. The list was shared with the Indian Embassy and Ministry of External Affairs.

