Animals run helter skelter as Kaziranga National Park goes under floodwater

A Royal Bengal tiger taking shelter in a goat shed for 11 hours, hog deers coming under the wheels while crossing the highway and a rhino injuring a video journalist---this was the scene in Kaziranga National Park as 95% of the 434 square km park remained under floodwater on Tuesday.

At least 51 animals, mostly hog deers died either in flood water or vehicle hits while crossing the National Highway 37 en-route to Karbi Anglong hills and 102 others were rescued by forest staffs and other agencies.

A bulletin issued by the park said flood had inundated 173 of the total 223 forest camps while seven had to be vacated due to rise in water level.

Seven hog deers drowned in flood water so far while 12 others were killed by vehicles plying on the stretch of the NH-37 that pass through the park.

The biggest challenge so far, however, emerged on Monday morning when a tiger took shelter in a goat shed at Kandulimari village in the park's Agoratoli range in order to avoid flood. Two others staryed out on Tuesday morning--one managed to cross the highway and took refuge in Karbi Anglong hills but the other was still there in a jungle near the highway, park director, P Sivakumar said.

"Soon after receiving information about starying out of the tiger in a goat shed on Monday morning, a team of Wildlife Trust of India and another from the park led by its director P Sivakumar swung into action. Steps were taken first to ensure the tiger's protection till its safe passage back to the park," the WTI said.

"The team ensured isolation from the crowd which had been gathering at the site, this was essential to give the animal time to regain its energy and move back to its natural habitat where it would be safe. The joint team decided to wait and watch until sunset to allow the animal to move under cover of darkness back to the park. An announcement was also made for the villagers to remain at home for safety. The entire process too about 11 hours till the tiger moved back to the park” said a statement quoting WTI veterinarian, Samshul Ali.

A park official said although animals in Kaziranga runs for high lands during every flood, tigers starying out of the park was the biggest challenge for them. Kaziranga, the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos has 121 Royal Bengal tigers, according to the Census in 2019.

A video journalist of a Guwahati-based news channel was seriously injured after he reportedly went close to capture the video of a rhino rushing to high lands.