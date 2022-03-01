Anis Khan was associated with AIMIM, claims party leader

Anis Khan, the student leader whose mysterious death has kept West Bengal’s politics on the boil for over 10 days with unending protests, was associated with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), a Bengal representative of the party has claimed. Until now, student bodies with affiliations to the Left and the Congress, and of Aliah University where he studied, have been saying that Anis has been with them.

"We have a video, about two to three years old, in which one can see Anis actively campaigning and working for AIMIM,” Sabir S Ghaffar, a state leader of the party, told DH.

Sabir claims that the video, which allegedly features Anis, is of a karmi-sammelan (workers' meeting) of the Howrah district, adjoining Kolkata. "That's the workers' meeting where Anis Khan is speaking. In the same video he can he heard raising the slogan, Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, which is one of the official slogans of the party. Certainly, only a very active worker of the AIMIM will be speaking at the meeting," Sabir added.

Like other political outfits, the AIMIM had attempted a protest on Monday. The party had demanded a judicial investigation into the death. Party chief Owaisi “has been constantly in touch” with the party’s Bengal representatives, and after the Uttar Pradesh elections, Owaisi may be seen getting directly involved in the issue. "We are exploring possibilities of even raising this issue in Parliament," Sabir said.

A special investigation team, announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is investigating the case.

Sourav Prosad, state president, Chhatra Parishad (CP), affiliated to Congress Party, told DH that Anis had joined CP on August 28, 2018. "Anis can never get associated with AIMIM. He spoke without differences of religion or caste. He had formally joined Parishad on its foundation day in 2018,” Sourav told DH.

Srijan Bhattacharyya, state secretary, Students’ Federation of India, said that it’s irrelevant at the moment to what affiliations Anis endorsed. "This is an attempt to divert attention. Anis was a student activist who travelled through organisations, but never left the Left’s ambit. I don’t know what AIMIM is showing, but he was a part of a number of left organisations, and he was associated with different movements spearheaded by the Left only,” Srijan told DH.

