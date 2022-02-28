Anis Khan's body exhumed for second autopsy; TMC students' wing alleges 'politicisation'

Politics over student leader Anis Khan’s mysterious death continues in West Bengal. On Monday, however, it was the Trinamool students’ wing that took to the streets alleging ‘politicisation’ of the issue.

Trinankur Bhattacharjee, state president, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, told DH that while the students’ body stands by Anis’s family and seeks justice and has full faith in the government-appointed special investigation team (SIT), it condemns the politics over the death.

Ever since the death occurred late night of February 18, several student bodies have continued with the protest. The Left-affiliated Students’ Federation of India, and the Congress’s Chhatra Parishad have been actively holding protests, separately, besides Aliah University students where Anis studied.

Meanwhile, Anis’s body was exhumed in presence of a district judge at Amta in Howrah, district adjoining Kolkata, and was brought to a government hospital in Kolkata for a second autopsy.

The Calcutta High Court, earlier, had given consent for a second post-mortem. A SIT formed by the state government is probing the death.

Anis’s family had alleged that four men who claimed to be police personnel had visited Anis on the night of the incident and demanded a CBI probe.

