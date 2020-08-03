Another Assam MLA tests Covid-19 positive

Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain on Sunday became the seventh legislator in Assam to contract coronavirus infection.

Hussain, the MLA from Samaguri in Central Assam and a former state minister, said in a Facebook post that he tested positive for the virus along with his wife Nazreen Hussain.

His son, however, tested negative.

"I have tested Covid-19 positive.... Request everyone who came in contact with me in the last four days to get themselves tested," he said in the post.

The former minister is the first Congress legislator to have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Another prominent politician of the party, All India Mahila Congress president and former Silchar MP Sushmita Dev, had earlier tested positive for the virus.

All the other MLAs of the state, who had tested positive for Covid-19, were from the BJP. They are Assembly Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar, Atul Bora, Krishnendu Paul, Naryan Deka, Bolin Chetia and Nabanita Handique